SB19 named Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop boy group SB19 was named the Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon’s 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards on Wednesday, July 17.

The voting period officially closed on July 14.

“Thank you so much for voting us as the Favorite Asian Act of Kids’ Choice Awards 2024. It’s such an honor to represent the Philippines. We appreciate all your love and support. Maraming maraming salamat po (Thank you so much),” the boy group said in a video posted by Nickelodeon Asia on Instagram.

The other nominees in the category are K-pop boy group ENHYPEN, Japanese girl group NiziU, Malaysian singer Iman Troye, and Indonesian actress-singer Tiara Andini.

“Winning Favorite Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards is a dream come true for us and for our country, The Philippines. Your support and recognition mean everything. We are honored and excited for what’s next!” SB19 wrote on X.

Earlier today, SB19’s fans – A’TIN – were also nominated at the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2024. The fandom emerged victorious at the contest’s 2023 edition, making history as the first-ever fandom of a Filipino act to clinch the prize.

Composed of members Josh, Ken, Justin, Pablo, and Stell, SB19 is known for songs like “MAPA,” “GENTO,” “ILAW,” and their most recent release, “Moonlight,” featuring Ian Asher and Terry Zhong.

The P-pop group is set to release its PAGTATAG! documentary in August. – Rappler.com