WATCH: SB19 shares the Christmas joy in ‘Ligaya’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a merry Christmas indeed with SB19 as they sing about the true meaning of joy in their holiday release, “Ligaya.”

The pioneering P-pop band released the music video for the song on December 20, and it shows the members singing and dancing in the middle of a sparkly Christmas village.

The song, written by John Paulo Nase, talks about celebrating friendship and family during the holiday season. The group first performed it at their third anniversary concert Our Zone in November.

SB19 is made up of Pablo, Josh, Justin, Stell, and Ken.

They first debuted in 2018, and have since taken the Filipino music scene by storm, releasing an album and an EP, collaborating with various Filipino artists, earning nominations at the MTV EMAs and Billboard Music Awards, and growing a fanbase both in the Philippines and abroad. – Rappler.com