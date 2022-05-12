SB19’s Ken postpones release of ‘Bulan’

The song aims to 'encourage discussions around our ancient culture and revisit this aspect of our collective memory as Filipinos'



MANILA, Philippines – SB19 member Ken announced on Tuesday, May 10, that the release of his new track “Bulan” has been postponed.

The music video and audio track of “Bulan” were initially set for a May 15 and 16 release, respectively, but these have been postponed “in light of recent events.” A new release date has yet to be announced.

According to the statement, one of the song’s goals is to “encourage discussions around our ancient culture and revisit this aspect of our collective memory as Filipinos…. And while we recognize the importance of looking at the distant past, we are also at the forefront of an important, historic event that will shape our future,” it continued.

“Bulan” is Ken’s second single as a solo artist. In September 2021, the SB19 singer and rapper released his first solo track “Palayo” under his real name, Felip.

Aside from Ken, SB19 is composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, and Justin. The P-pop sensation released their EP Pagsibol in July 2021. – Rappler.com