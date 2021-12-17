SB19 named NCCA youth ambassador

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop pioneer group SB19 is now Youth Ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) after being chosen for their reach and their efforts to promote Filipino culture worldwide.

The group was also named ambassador of Sentro Rizal, NCCA’s cultural center for overseas Filipinos.

“SB19 was chosen to be the NCCA Youth Ambassadors and face of Sentro Rizal not only because of their growing fanbase and influence in the local and international scenes, but also of their willingness to support the NCCA’s endeavors, as well as for their genuine care for advocacies to uplift the Filipino spirit, music, and culture to the global scene, which is in line with the NCCA’s mandate to promote Philippine arts and culture worldwide,” NCCA announced in a statement shared on social media on Thursday, December 16.

The group previously participated in several NCCA initiatives, including the Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival, NCCA’s cultural program Padayon, Sentro Rizal San Francisco’s virtual celebration of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day, Sentro Rizal Berne’s Fernweh Festival, and Sonik Philippines 2021.

SB19 is made up of Pablo, Stell, Josh, Justin, and Ken. They first broke through in late 2019, after one of their dance practice videos went viral.

Since then, the group has released their debut album Get In The Zone, as well as an EP, Pagsibol. They’ve also gained a steady fanbase called A’Tin, which counts members from all over the world.

The group made history in April 2021 when they became the first Southeast Asian act to be noiminated for Top Social Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. They were also the only Filipino act to be nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2021, under the Best Southeast Asia Act category. – Rappler.com