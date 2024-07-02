WATCH: SB19 performs ‘GENTO’ in Japanese channel ‘The First Take’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SB19. The P-pop group appears in 'The First Take'

The P-pop trailblazers are the first Filipino act and Southeast Asian group to grace the popular outlet

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop powerhouse SB19 has captured the attention of the international scene anew as they performed their hit single “GENTO” in the Japanese YouTube channel “The First Take.”

The group appeared on the channel’s 449th episode, which was released on Monday, July 1. Wearing casual ensembles in shades of green and blue, members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell delivered an updated rendition of their 2023 song in just one take.

To note, “The First Take” channel is known for inviting singers and artists for a one-take-only performance.

Play Video

“It was a true first take. So we were very nervous and overwhelmed, but it was fun and an amazing experience,” SB19 shared in a press statement.

Following their appearance, SB19 became the first Filipino act and Southeast Asian group to grace the music media outlet. Other international artists who previously performed in the channel include Harry Styles, Avril Lavigne, and K-pop acts BTS’ V, ITZY, and RIIZE.

The P-pop trailblazers said that they’re grateful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the said channel. “We are honored to showcase our music and culture to the world through ‘The First Take,’” they added.

“GENTO,” which is part of the group’s PAGTATAG! EP, has gained massive popularity since its release. In June 2023, “GENTO” made it to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, joining the ranks of hits by notable international artists such as Selena Gomez, BTS, Fifty Fifty, and ENHYPEN.

Numerous celebrities outside of the Philippines have also participated in the viral “GENTO” dance challenge on TikTok, which saw stars like Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, 2NE1’s Minzy, and the members of CRAVITY post their own takes on the trend.

SB19 made their debut in October 2018. Their hits include “Bazinga,” “Moonlight,” “Freedom,” “MAPA,” “Ilaw,” and “Alab,” among others.

In October 2023, SB19 announced the establishment of their label 1Z Entertainment, with the group’s leader Pablo serving as its chief executive officer. In December 2023, the group announced that it secured ownership of its group name and logo. – Rappler.com