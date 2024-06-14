SB19’s Stell releases solo debut single ‘Room’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Stell of P-pop group SB19 released his solo debut single titled “Room” on Friday, June 14. He is the last of the members to launch a solo project.

Described as “funk-pop with hypnotic lyricism,” Stell said the song is a “manifesto to celebrate one’s authenticity.” It was produced and composed by SB19 producer RADKIDZ – the duo of SB19 leader PABLO and his brother JOSUE.

WATCH: Here's a short clip of Stell's performance of 'Room.' Also noticeable is the custom microphone he is using. @rapplerdotcom #StellRoomShowcase pic.twitter.com/nVv68sfQj5 — Jaira Roxas (@jairaroxas_) June 14, 2024

The music video for “Room” was also released on Friday on YouTube. It opens with Stell entering a club and telling the floor director – Filipino drag queen Tita Baby – he wants to audition. The audition song itself is the coup de grace: Stell transforms into a burlesque star that oozes with sexuality, complemented by his raw vocals, as he growls, “Can you read the room?”

The music video was directed by his co-member Justin and 1Z Entertainment’s creative director Xi-Anne Avanceña.

During the media launch and showcase also held on June 14, Stell revealed that he did the choreography rehearsal for the single the day after his group’s PAGTATAG! Finale concert. His team then shot the music video in Quezon City the day after. He also thanked Jay Roncesvalles who did the choreography.

Stell also shared that having the drag queen in his solo debut single is his way of giving the spotlight to the LGBTQ+ community. “They deserve it, especially because it’s also Pride Month,” he added.

At the event, the rising solo artist also announced he will be releasing a solo EP in August, under Warner Music Philippines. He added that a local tour for the EP is also lined up.

Stell is set to perform with pop singer Erik Santos in a United States and Canada tour starting June 22, and hold a concert with singer and co-coach in The Voice Generations Julie Ann San Jose. – Rappler.com