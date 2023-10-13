SB19’s ‘GENTO’ now an approved entry to 66th GRAMMY Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With 'GENTO,' SB19 aims to make it to the GRAMMYs Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category

MANILA, Philippines — Big news, A’TIN! P-pop boy group SB19’s hit track “GENTO” is now an approved entry to the US Recording Academy’s 66th GRAMMY Awards, Sony Music Philippines said Friday, October 13, on X (formerly Twitter)., on Friday, October 13.

With “GENTO,” SB19 hopes to make it to the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Sony Music Philippines revealed the song’s “For Your Grammys Consideration” poster along with the news. As this is not yet an official nomination, the record label asked fans to keep sharing the poster until the Recording Academy’s voting members notice the song and its impact on listeners all over the world.

Nominations will be announced on November 10.

In June, SB19’s “GENTO” made it to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, joining the ranks of hits by notable international artists such as Selena Gomez, BTS, Fifty Fifty, and ENHYPEN. It has amassed over 25.5 million streams on Spotify and 1.8 million posts on TikTok.

Numerous celebrities outside of the Philippines have also participated in the viral “GENTO” dance challenge on TikTok, which saw stars like Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, 2NE1’s Minzy, and the members of CRAVITY post their own takes on the trend.

SB19 officially debuted in 2018 with the ballad track “Tilaluha.” The group consists of members Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh. In June, the group released their six-track EP PAGTATAG! Other than “GENTO,” they are also known for their songs “Go Up,” “MAPA,” “WYAT (Where You At),” and “Alab (Burning).”

In 2022, Ken – who also goes by FELIP – became the first full Filipino to showcase his talents on the Recording Academy stage as he performed his single “Bulan” in the GRAMMY’s Global Spin. – Rappler.com