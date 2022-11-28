Seat plan, prices: Mamamoo MYCON in Manila 2022

MAMAMOO. The girl group is performing in the Philippines live for the first time.

MANILA, Philippines – As part of their MYCON World Tour, K-pop girl group Mamamoo is heading to Manila for a one-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on February 12, 2023, and the seat plan and ticket prices have just been released.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live posted the details on social media on Monday evening, November 28.

Tickets at Popular Prices! 🎫

𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐎 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑

[MY CON] – MANILA

Feb 12, 2023 • Araneta Coliseum



Tickets on-sale Dec 4 Sun 10AMhttps://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw and TicketNet outletshttps://t.co/LxnjAZJBR3 pic.twitter.com/tTEXwlD24V — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) November 28, 2022

Prices range from P3,500 for Upper Box B, to P13,500 for VIP A. Both VIP A and VIP B ticket holders will have access to the soundcheck party prior to the show, which officially starts at 7 pm. 700 ticket holders from Lower Box B up to VIP A will also be randomly selected for the group’s send-off party; winners of this raffle will be announced on February 11, 2023.

Composed of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, the quarter put out their latest mini-album MIC ON on October 11, the group’s first comeback since September 2021, which gave fans the highly-anticipated compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best.

Formed in 2014 by South Korean entertainment company RBW, Mamamoo has come out with international hit singles “Mr. Ambiguous,” “HIP,” and “Starry Night,” among others.

In August, members Solar and Moonbyul made their debut as MAMAMOO+, the group’s first sub-unit. – Rappler.com