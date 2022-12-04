Seat plan, prices: The Rose’s PH concert 

Excited to see Woosung, Doojun, Hajoon, and Jaehyeong in January?

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino Black Roses: South Korean rock band The Rose is finally returning to the Philippines in 2023.

Concert promoter Three Angles Production announced that the band is bringing its Heal Together world tour to Manila on January 14, 2023 at the SM Skydome.

Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P9,500 and will go on sale starting December 4 via the SM Tickets website.

[The Rose Heal Together World Tour in Manila 2023] 🌹

Updated Seat Plan for a clearer understanding.

[The Rose Heal Together World Tour in Manila 2023] 🌹

Updated Seat Plan for a clearer understanding.

The Rose last performed in the Philippines in December 2019.

Composed of Kim Woo-sung, Park Do-joon, Lee Ha-joon, and Lee Jae-hyeong, The Rose is best known for its hit songs “She’s In The Rain,” “RED,” “Sorry,” and “Sour.” – Rappler.com