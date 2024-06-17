Secondhand Serenade in Manila: Ticket prices, seat plan 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the August show will be available starting June 29

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to fall for Secondhand Serenade over again?

Concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Sunday, June 16, that rock band Secondhand Serenade is coming to the Philippines as part of their Asia tour.

The one-night show is set for August 30 at the New Frontier Theater.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VVIP with Meet and Greet: P10,000

VIP A: P7,500

VIP B: P5,500

VIP C: P4,500

LOGE: P5,000

BALCONY: P2,500

Tickets will be available starting June 29, 12 pm via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

“Expect an unforgettable evening filled with a setlist of all your favorite tracks performed live and heartfelt performances that will take you back to the golden days of emo, and create new memories to cherish forever,” PULP Live World said.

The upcoming August show will serve as the act’s first return to the Philippines in over a decade. Secondhand Serenade previously held concerts in the country in 2009 and 2012.

Secondhand Serenade is a one-man rock band formed in the early 2000s by singer-guitarist John Vesely. Its hit songs include “Fall For You,” “Your Call,” “Awake,” “Don’t Go,” and “Stay Close,” among others. – Rappler.com