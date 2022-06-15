SEVENTEEN is coming to Manila in October

SEVENTEEN. The K-pop group during their promotions for their latest album 'Face The Sun.'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN announced on Wednesday, June 15, that they will be coming to Manila for their Be The Sun world tour.

The 13-member group is slated to hold two concerts in Manila at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on October 8 and October 9.

The group will also be making stops in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore.

Details regarding ticket prices and seating plans have yet to be announced.

The Be The Sun world tour will mark SEVENTEEN’s fifth time in Manila.

In August 2016, the group held their Shining Diamonds concert at The Theatre at Solaire Resort & Casino Manila. The group returned in October 2017 for their Diamond Edge World Tour and in September 2018 for their Ideal Cut concert at the SM MOA Arena. The group’s last Manila concert was in February 2020 for the Ode To You tour in the same venue.

SEVENTEEN made their debut on May 26, 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group is known for their hits “Aju Nice,” “Home,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Hot.” – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.