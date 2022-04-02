SEVENTEEN’s first English single set to drop in April

SEVENTEEN. The group is set to release their first English single.

The single is part of their comeback album due in May

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, CARATs! SEVENTEEN’s first English single now has a release date – and it’s right around the corner.

The group’s label Pledis Entertainment announced in a statement that the new single will be out on April 15 at 1 pm Korean time (12 pm Philippine time).

They have yet to reveal the song’s title.

The track is part of the group’s upcoming full-length studio album, which is set to be released in May. It will be SEVENTEEN’s first full album in nearly three years, following An Ode in September 2019.

SEVENTEEN debuted in May 2015. The 13-member boy group is known for their hits “Home,” “Very Nice,” and “Don’t Wanna Cry.” – Rappler.com