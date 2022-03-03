SM Cinemas to screen SEVENTEEN’s ‘Power of Love: The Movie’

SEVENTEEN. The K-pop group's 'Power of Love: The Movie' will be available in SM Cinemas.

MANILA, Philippines – Get your Carat bongs ready, Carats, because SEVENTEEN is coming to an SM Cinema near you for the group’s POWER OF LOVE: THE MOVIE screening.

SM Cinema announced on Thursday, March 3, that they will be exclusively broadcasting SEVENTEEN’s movie in select cinemas. The list of cinemas and ticket details have yet to be announced but ticket sales will start on March 17.

The movie screening is scheduled for April 20 and 23, same as its worldwide release.

POWER OF LOVE: THE MOVIE is described as a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN – including scenes from their live concerts, interviews released for the first time, and many behind-the-stage stories.” They added that it will feature “powerful performances, in-depth interviews with the 13 members, and commentaries on their past, present, and future.”

SEVENTEEN is also set to return to in-person concerts with their sixth fan meeting, SEVENTEEN IN CARATLAND. The three-day concert, which will run from March 25 to 27, is the group’s first live and in-person concert since the pandemic.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group that debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. They are known for their hits “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Home,” “Very Nice,” and “Home;Run.” Their albums Attacca and Your Choice placed third and eight, respectively, on IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart for 2021 worldwide releases. – Rappler.com