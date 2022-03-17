SEVENTEEN to make May 2022 comeback

It's SEVENTEEN's first full album in almost three years!

MANILA, Philippines – CARATs, mark your calendars! K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is gearing up for a comeback in May, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed on Thursday, March 17.

According to a Soompi report, the group’s agency announced that SEVENTEEN is preparing for a full-length studio album.

The upcoming release marks the group’s first full album in almost three years since the release of An Ode in September 2019.

Since then, the group has released mini and special albums – Heng: garae in June 2020, Semicolon in October 2020, Your Choice in June 2021, and Attacca in October 2021. Several members have also released solo and sub-unit music, as well.

Aside from a new album, SEVENTEEN is also set to return to in-person concerts with their sixth fan meeting, SEVENTEEN IN CARATLAND, and their 2022 Japan fan meeting.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group that debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. They are known for their hits “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Home,” “Very Nice,” and “Home;Run.”

Their albums Attacca and Your Choice placed third and eight, respectively, on IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart for 2021 worldwide releases. – Rappler.com