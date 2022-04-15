WATCH: SEVENTEEN releases first English single, ‘Darl+ing’

NEW SINGLE. SEVENTEEN releases 'Darl+ing,' their first English-language single.

The song is the first track off the group's upcoming fourth studio album

MANILA, Philippines – SEVENTEEN released their first English-language single on Friday, April 15 – a love song called “Darl+ing.”

The song was accompanied with a music video starring the 13-member group.

The mid-tempo track sees the group singing about the all-consuming feeling of being in love with a person.

According to Billboard, the song is the group’s love letter and a gesture of gratitude to their fanbase, called CARATs.

“Darl+ing” is the first track off the group’s upcoming fourth studio album, due in May. – Rappler.com