WATCH: SVT LEADERS celebrate group’s growth in ‘CHEERS’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – SVT LEADERS, the trio composed of SEVENTEEN’s unit leaders S.coups, Woozi, and Hoshi, released on Thursday, July 7, the music video for “CHEERS.”

Described as an Asian trap-style hip-hop song, “CHEERS” is written by the three unit leaders with the help of member Vernon. It talks about how far they’ve come since their rookie days and their hopes for continued growth.

“CHEERS” marks the sub-unit’s first single in five years, after 2017’s “Change Up.” “CHEERS” also serves as a pre-release track, and will be included in SEVENTEEN’s repackaged album SECTOR 17, which will be released on July 18.

SEVENTEEN is known for their fixed sub-units – with S.Coups as the general leader and leader of the hip-hop unit, Woozi as the leader of the vocal unit, and Hoshi as the leader of the performance unit.

SECTOR 17 is the repackaged version of their May 2022 album Face The Sun, but now with four additional tracks including “CHEERS.” Face The Sun is SEVENTEEN’s first full album in almost three years following An Ode in September 2019.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group that debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. They are known for their hits “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Home,” “AJU Nice,” “Home;Run,” and “Rock With You.” Their albums Attacca and Your Choice placed third and eight, respectively, on IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart for 2021 worldwide releases.

SEVENTEEN is coming to Manila in October for a two-day concert. – Rappler.com