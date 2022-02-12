SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19

PLEDIS Entertainment says Wonwoo is currently 'not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms' except a sore throat and mild fever

MANILA, Philippines – SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and won’t be joining any promotional activities with the group in the meantime. Fellow member Hoshi, who is the only member who came into contact with Wonwoo recently, will also be doing the same as a precautionary measure.

PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement on Wonwoo’s health on Saturday, February 12, saying that the K-pop star tested positive on a self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and fever on Friday, February 11. Wonwoo took a PCR test right after, which confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Saturday morning.

According to PLEDIS, Wonwoo is “currently not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms” other than a sore throat and mild fever and “is administering self-treatment at home.”

HOSHI and Wonwoo last saw each other on Wednesday, February 9. Hoshi also took a self-test kit and rapid antigen test, which both came out negative. He proceeded to take a PCR test, and was still awaiting the results as of posting time.

“As it was during the artists’ period of rest, all SEVENTEEN members other than Hoshi had not come in contact with Wonwoo and were staying at their parents’ house. All other SEVENTEEN members preemptively underwent self-testing, which all came back as negative and none of them are presenting any symptoms,” PLEDIS said.

Wonwoo and Hoshi will not be participating in the SEVENTEEN 9th Mini Album Attaca Release Online Event on Saturday and any activities after that until further notice.

“We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Wonwoo, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,” PLEDIS added.

SEVENTEEN is divided into three units: the hip-hop unit–composed of S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon; the vocal unit–composed of Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan; and the performance unit–composed of Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino. – Rappler.com