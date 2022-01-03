WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi sizzles in ‘Ruby’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – SEVENTEEN’s Woozi made his highly-anticipated solo debut on Monday, January 3 with the release of his first mixtape Ruby.

The all-English track marks Woozi’s first official release as a solo artist. “It’s a powerful song with a wide variety of charms. It’s a song that has the magnetic pull of the moment when you lay your eyes on a beautiful jewel and are instantly captivated,” Woozi said, as translated by Soompi.

Woozi, who served as the main producer and composer of all SEVENTEEN songs since pre-debut, emphasized that he highlighted a new side of him when he ventured into being a solo artist. “Ruby,” the rock-inspired song, features a different sound compared to the lively and energetic trademark of SEVENTEEN.

“I tried to create music that only the singer Woozi could create. I think it’d be good for people to focus on Woozi’s vocals, which move freely within a colorful array of variations,” he said.

He continued, “I feel like I grew and moved one step up as a musician while creating this song, which makes me very proud. And I think it will be a special gift for CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom), so I’m very satisfied.”

Woozi is the latest of the SEVENTEEN members to officially release a solo track. In February 2021, member Jun released “Crow” and “Silent Boarding Gate,” followed by Hoshi’s “Spider” and THE8’s “Side by Side” in April. Wonwoo and Mingyu teamed up for the single “Bittersweet” in May.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group that debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. They are known for their hits “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Home,” “Very Nice,” “Home;Run” and “Ready to Love.” Their latest group album is Attacca, which was released in October. – Rappler.com