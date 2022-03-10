‘Tell me WHY?’ Sharon Cuneta calls out Sal Panelo for using her song

SHARON CUNETA. The singer on the set of 'The Voice Teens' in 2017.

Sharon replies to a video of Sal singing 'Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas' at a campaign event in QC

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta called out senatorial candidate and former presidential legal counsel Sal Panelo for singing her song at a campaign event in Quezon City.

On Twitter on Thursday, March 10, Sharon’s daughter Kakie Pangilinan retweeted a CNN Philippines video of Sal singing “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” at vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte’s meet-and-greet with LGBTQ+ groups in Quezon City.

Sharon replied to Kakie’s retweet saying “WHY?!!! Tell me WHY?!!!”

WHY?!!!Tell me WHY?!!!I gotta fight for my song’s rights as well as Willy Cruz’s who wrote it!Cannot be.Di dapat sinisira ang isang classic. Basta TAYO ANG AT MAY ORIG!Oh please WE HAVE NOT ALLOWED YOU TO USE OUR SONG!Please stop. Nakakaawa naman ang kanta namin at nakakahiya — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) March 10, 2022

“I gotta fight for my song’s rights as well as Willy Cruz’s who wrote it! Cannot be. Di dapat sinisira ang isang classic. Basta TAYO ANG AT MAY ORIG (A classic shouldn’t be ruined. We are and have the original)! Oh please WE HAVE NOT ALLOWED YOU TO USE OUR SONG! Please stop. Nakakaawa naman ang kanta namin at nakakahiya (Our poor song. This is so embarassing),” Sharon said.

Kakie tried to calm her mom down, writing, “mommy put phone down,” but Sharon continued to reply, writing, “OMG i kenat get over dis! You SHALL NOT PASS! Sabi nga ni Gandalf (as Gandalf would say). Pls pls pls STOP IT!”

Sharon released “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” in 1994. She also starred in a film of the same name in 1986 with Cherie Gil and Dina Bonnevie.

Sharon, who is married to vice presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, has been campaigning for him and Pangilinan’s running mate, Vice President Leni Robredo. – Rappler.com