SHINEE’s Key shares comeback schedule for 2nd solo album

Shawols are in for an early Halloween treat this August!

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like Shawols will be celebrating Halloween early as SHINEE’s Key announced the packed release schedule for his spooky-themed second solo album Gasoline on Tuesday, August 9.

From August 16 all the way to August 29, Key will be dropping different components of his new album, including teaser images, a visualizer, a mood sampler, more album details, a lyric video, and a music video teaser before releasing his official music video and the whole album.

To further amp up excitement for his comeback, August 18 and 19 were merely labeled with question marks rather than an exact description, implying the possibility of something special coming out on these dates.

Additionally, August 26’s release was marked as “Another Life,” building up the suspense for what Key could have in store for Shawols on that day.

The news comes only a day after SHINEE’s official Twitter account tweeted the first poster for Key’s comeback, along with the date August 30, 6 pm KST, the Gasoline music video and album’s exact release date.

Key also shared the same poster on his personal Instagram page. “I’m back,” he simply wrote.

As early as now, Gasoline is already available for pre-purchase.

After debuting with his K-pop boy group SHINEE in 2008 under SM Entertainment, Key began his solo career in 2018 with the single “Forever Yours.” His last release was his first mini album BAD LOVE, which features six tracks. – with reports from Juno Reyes/ Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.