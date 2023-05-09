Silverstein headed to Manila in October

Tickets will be available starting May 28

MANILA, Philippines – Canadian rock band Silverstein is coming back to the Philippines.

Local concert promoter PULP Live World announced on Monday, May 8, that the band will have a one-night show at the Skydome, SM City North EDSA on October 31.

“They’re bringing all their hits from their extensive discography of heavy and melodic tunes that are closest to the hearts of fans of the genre,” they said.

Canadian emo/rock icons @silverstein are returning to the Philippines, and they’re bringing all their hits from their extensive discography of heavy and melodic tunes that are closest to the hearts of fans of the genre. It happens October 31st, 2023 so #SILVERSTEINinMNL2023 will… pic.twitter.com/2ehrrkwsVI — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) May 8, 2023

Ticket prices range from P3,000 for the General Admission sections to P5,500 for the PULP Royalty package.

Tickets will be available starting May 28 via SM Ticket website and outlets nationwide.

The October show will serve as Silverstein’s return to the Philippines after three years. They last performed in Manila in January 2020.

Silverstein is known for their songs “My Heroine,” “Smile In Your Sleep,” “Smashed Into Pieces,” “Ghost,” and “My Disaster,” among others. – Rappler.com