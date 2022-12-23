Simple Plan is coming to Manila, Davao in 2023

SIMPLE PLAN. The band is heading to the Philippines.

The rock band is performing their 'The Harder Than It Looks Tour'

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s another addition to the concert calendar next year. Simple Plan is set to perform two shows in the Philippines in 2023.

The Canadian rock band is bringing their “The Harder Than It Looks Tour” in Manila on March 11, 2023, and in Davao City on March 12, 2023. The Manila show will happen at the New Frontier Theater, while the Davao show is taking place at the SMX Convention Center.

Simple Plan first came together in 1999, and gained fame in the early 2000s, with hits like “Perfect,” “I’m Just A Kid,” “Addicted,” and “I’d Do Anything.”

Their sixth studio album, Harder Than It Looks, was released in May.

Tickets for the Manila and Davao shows will go on sale on January 15. Manila tickets are available via Ticketnet, while Davao tickets will go on sale via SM Tickets. – Rappler.com