R&B singer Angela Bofill dies at 70

MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Angela Bofill died on Thursday, June 13, an announcement on her official Facebook page reads. She was 70.

“On behalf of my dear friend Angie, I am saddened to announce her passing on the morning of June 13th. The funeral will be held at St. [Dominic’s] Church in [Vallejo, California] on June 28th at 1:00 pm,” Bofill’s manager and friend Rich Engel wrote on Saturday, June 15 (Manila time).

In a separate post made just a few hours later, Engel confirmed the news of Bofill’s passing once more on behalf of the singer’s daughter and husband, “just to clear up the confusion.”

“We are saddened but must report that the passing of Angela yesterday is indeed true,” Engel said.

According to PEOPLE, Bofill’s representative confirmed to the American entertainment magazine that the singer died in her daughter’s home in Vallejo, California.

Bofill was an R&B artist best known for hits like “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” “You Should Know By Now,” and “Tonight I Give In,” among others. She first began releasing music in the ’70s.

Bofill had performed in the Philippines – first, in 1983 at the Araneta Coliseum. She made a cameo appearance in the 1983 film Friends in Love, where she and actress Sharon Cuneta did a duet of her hit song “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter.”

In 2000, she performed with Christopher Cross, Kenny Rankin, and Rex Smith in the “Reminiscing 2” concert at the Araneta Coliseum. In 2004, her two-day performance at Merk’s Bar Bistro in Makati City paved the way for her 2006 album, Live in Manila.

She suffered a major stroke in 2006, and again had a stroke in 2007, leading to death rumors. – Rappler.com