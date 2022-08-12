BoA tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer-songwriter BoA has tested positive for COVID-19, her agency SM Entertainment announced on Thursday, August 11, through global fan community KWANGYA CLUB.

“She is in self-quarantine in accordance with the government health guidelines,” the agency wrote, as translated by Soompi. They also shared that the K-pop idol is currently receiving treatment and taking some rest. SM Entertainment reassured BoA’s fans that they will put her health first so that she can focus on recovery.

BoA is set to appear as a judge for Mnet’s entertainment program Street Man Fighter, which is scheduled to air on August 23.

Kwon Bo-ah, popularly known as BoA, debuted in 2000 when she was 13 years old with the album ID; Peace B. Aside from being a successful solo singer-songwriter, she is also a dancer, actress, and record producer. In 2020, she released her latest and 20th album Better. Recently this July, BoA released a Chinese version of the album’s title track of the same name, in collaboration with Chinese rising singer XIN.

In December 2021, BoA became part of the super K-pop girl group called GOT or Girls on Top, along with six other K-pop top female idols from Girls’ Generation, aespa, and Red Velvet. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.