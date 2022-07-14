Singer Maximillian is coming to Manila 

The 'Beautiful Scars' hitmaker is performing for two exclusive shows

MANILA, Philippines – R&B singer Maximillian is holding a two-night show in the Philippines!

Event organizer UMUSIC Philippines announced on Wednesday, July 13, that the “Beautiful Scars” hitmaker is performing at Eastwood Mall on July 22 and Venice Grand Canal Mall on July 23.

PHILIPPINES! 🇵🇭🫶

The international Beautiful Scars hitmaker @maximillianirl is finally coming to Manila for two exclusive shows at:



📌Eastwood Mall – July 22

📌Venice Grand Canal Mall – July 23



Get the chance to score exclusive passes here: https://t.co/D4FVkTufP5 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/73Wfk6Uz7g — UMUSIC Philippines (@UMUSICPH) July 13, 2022

Those interested to attend Maximillian’s show can register at the UMUSIC website and score exclusive passes by tweeting their “Listening to Maximillian” selfie.

The upcoming shows mark the first time for the Danish singer-songwriter to perform in the Philippines.

Maximillian is best known for his tracks “On My Mind,” “Ripples,” “I Know Better,” and “Higher.” – Rappler.com