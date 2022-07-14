Singer Maximillian is coming to Manila 

The 'Beautiful Scars' hitmaker is performing for two exclusive shows
MANILA, Philippines – R&B singer Maximillian is holding a two-night show in the Philippines!
Event organizer UMUSIC Philippines announced on Wednesday, July 13, that the “Beautiful Scars” hitmaker is performing at Eastwood Mall on July 22 and Venice Grand Canal Mall on July 23.
Those interested to attend Maximillian’s show can register at the UMUSIC website and score exclusive passes by tweeting their “Listening to Maximillian” selfie.
The upcoming shows mark the first time for the Danish singer-songwriter to perform in the Philippines.
Maximillian is best known for his tracks “On My Mind,” “Ripples,” “I Know Better,” and “Higher.” – Rappler.com