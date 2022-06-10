K-pop dream come true! NCT opens global auditions for newest members

AUDITIONS. SM Entertainment is looking for new male members for 'NCT Project'.

Got what it takes to be the next K-pop star? SM Entertainment is looking for males born between 2001 to 2008!

MANILA, Philippines – Think you’ve got what it takes to be the next K-pop star? Ready those vocals and dance skills, because K-pop boy group NCT is looking for its newest members from around the globe!

SM Entertainment announced on Friday, June 10, the “Welcome To The NeoCiTy” Global Auditions – the search for the next NCT members. The agency will be accepting interested male applicants from 14 cities: Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Jakarta, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Beijing, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Tokyo, regardless of nationality.

To qualify for the auditions, males must have been born between 2001 to 2008 and are skilled in either vocal, rap, and dance categories. After each city’s application period ends, SM Entertainment will hold two rounds of auditions: one online and then another on-site, to be held in each country.

“Successful applicants could win the opportunity to train and sign a contract with SM Entertainment, as well as debut as a member of NCT,” SM wrote.

Interested participants can apply to audition via Google Form. Audition methods may change depending on the COVID-19 situation, SM said.

NCT (Neo Culture Technology) currently has 23 members, split in two four different subunits: NCT U, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT 127. They currently comprise of Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Ten, Jaehyun, WinWin, Jungwoo, Lucas, Mark, Xiaojun, Hendery, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, YangYang, Shotaro, Sungchan, Chenle, and Jisung. The first sub-unit, NCT U, debuted under SM Entertainment in April 2016. – Rappler.com