K-pop powerhouse! SM Entertainment launches new ‘Girls On Top’ group

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the dream female K-pop idol line-up we didn’t know we needed. SM Entertainment has announced the formation of a new super K-pop girl group called GOT, which is short for Girls On Top.

The South Korean entertainment agency debuted the list of GOT’s members on Tuesday, December 27, which includes seven of K-pop’s top female idols from various hit girl groups – BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Karina and Winter from aespa.

GOT will have a special performance on Saturday, January 1, 2022, which will possibly be during SMTOWN’s upcoming free online concert, according to Soompi. The girls are set to debut their first single, “Step Back”, on Monday, January 3 at 6 pm (KST).

In October 2019, SM Entertainment also launched SuperM, a boy group comprising of different male K-pop idols, like EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT’s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, and SHINee’s Taemin. Their single “Jopping” was part of their first self-titled EP, which landed on the top spot of the US Billboard 200 on its debut. – Rappler.com