LOOK: SM artists come together for ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’ project

Following their 10-track winter album, SM Entertainment will also be holding a free online concert on January 1

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment is ending 2021 with a collaborative project involving all active artists in their roster.

Incorporating their “Kwangya” concept the SM Culture Multiverse, the year-end project includes a winter album, online concert, and art exhibition. It features all of SM Entertainment’s recording artists – K-pop pioneers Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation – Oh! GG, and SHINee; third to fourth generation acts EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa; and DJs Ginjo, Raiden, and Imlay.

‘2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS’ album to be released today at 6PM KST!

10 tracks of diverse genres & unique unit collaborations!

The 2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS album, which was released on Monday, December 27, features two lead singles, “Hope from KWANGYA” and “Dreams Come True,” and a total of 10 tracks.

Aside from songs from each group, the album also features never-before-seen collaborations by members of different groups and a variety of SMTOWN artists.

One of the lead singles, “Dreams Come True,” is aespa’s remake of the 90s hit song by their K-pop forebears, S.E.S, which was originally released in 1998. Meanwhile, “Hope from KWANGYA,” the other lead single, is also a remake of SMTOWN’s “representative” song, but is now recorded by the agency’s current active artists.

The 2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS album marks SM Entertainment’s first winter album in 10 years.

SM Entertainment also launched a media exhibition titled “SMTOWN EXPERIENCE: PLAY @ KWANGYA” on Thursday, December 30 on the first floor of its building in Seongsu, Seoul.

Aside from the winter album and exhibition, SM Entertainment will also be holding an online concert called “SMTOWN LIVE 2021: SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA” on Saturday, January 1. The digital concert, which will be streamed for free, will be available on a variety of platforms including YouTube and Beyond LIVE.

In between these SMTOWN activities, SM Entertainment also introduced Girls On TOP (GOT), its super girl group, which include BoA and members of Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, and aespa. – Rappler.com