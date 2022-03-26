It’s official: Snoop Dogg and BTS collab in the works

The rapper confirms that he is working with the global K-pop sensation for an upcoming song

MANILA, Philippines – After months of speculation, the much-awaited collaboration of American rapper Snoop Dogg and global K-pop sensation BTS has been confirmed!

On Friday, March 25, Snoop Dogg personally confirmed to the A.V. Club that he is working on new music with BTS.

“I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” he said.

He added that he would wait for BTS to divulge the details of the collaboration to the public.

During an interview with the Mogul Podcast last January, Snoop Dogg revealed that he received a request from BTS to do a collaboration.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that sh*t,” he shared.

Snoop Dogg has collaborated with several K-pop artists in the past, including Girls Generation, 2NE1, PSY, and MONSTA X. Meanwhile, BTS has also collaborated with American artists in the past such as Coldplay, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Lauv, and Jason Derulo, among others. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment section.