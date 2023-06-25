Beyond ‘Rosas’: 6 songs you didn’t know were written by Nica del Rosario 

Songwriter Nica del Rosario has made her mark in the industry by penning hits for numerous artists

MANILA, Philippines – While songwriter Nica del Rosario’s collaboration with Leni Robredo’s 2022 presidential campaign birthed the catchy “Rosas” and “Kay Leni Tayo,” many are unaware of her other hits in mainstream OPM.

One is the chart-topping hit “Tala,” which took the Philippines by storm. Written in just three hours, “Tala” found its place in pop star Sarah Geronimo’s 2015 album, The Great Unknown, and later went on to become a mega-viral hit.

Besides “Tala,” here are six other catchy works by Del Rosario:

Barbie Almabis’ Ambon (2015)

While not widely known, Nica del Rosario’s talent shone brightly in “Ambon,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the 2016 film How to Be Yours, performed by duo Migz & Maya. “Ambon” depicts the struggle to tame the storm of emotions one goes through when longing for an unattainable love.

Nadine Lustre’s Me and You (2015)

The energy of “Me and You” by Nadine Lustre is yet another testament to Nica del Rosario’s artistry. The song reminisces about a past love and the desire to give the relationship another chance.

Daniel Padilla’s Reyna ng Puso Ko (2016)

On his DJ Greatest Hits album, singer-actor Daniel Padilla released two new tracks, one of them being “Reyna ng Puso Ko,” which was written by Nica. The song celebrates the power of love and the singer’s determination to protect and cherish their relationship.

Ian Pangilinan’s Katabi (2020)

Following the success of Boys’ Love (BL) series Gaya sa Pelikula, actor Ian Pangilinan went on to showcase his talent as a singer, but unbeknownst to many, his debut single “Katabi” was actually written by Nica. The song depicts the longing to be close to a certain person, when one yearns to hold their hand and confess their love.

BINI’s Na Na Na (2021)

When BINI burst onto the music scene, their hit song “Na Na Na” captivated audiences with its energy and catchy hook. What people may not know is that Nica del Rosario was behind the creation of the track. “Na Na Na” delves into the complexities of falling in love, capturing the restlessness and uncertainties that come with it.

BINI’s Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi (2022)

The magic of Nica del Rosario’s songwriting extends to another BINI hit, “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi.” This ballad paints a picture of two people walking hand in hand by the shoreline, with the waves and the moon bearing witness to a blossoming romance. The track was then used on the soundtrack for the 2022 Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano starrer An Inconvenient Love. – Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.