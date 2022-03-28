Source Music to launch new girl group LE SSERAFIM with 2 former IZ*ONE members

LE SSERAFIM. Former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won are set to debut in a girl group under Source Music.

Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won are confirmed to be part of the girl group debuting in May

MANILA, Philippines – Source Music revealed on Monday, March 28 their highly-anticipated upcoming girl group will be called LE SSERAFIM.

According to the video clip posted, LE SSERAFIM is an anagram of the phrase “I’m Fearless” – a phrase that was featured in the agency’s recent teasers of the girl group.

Previous reports confirmed that the girl group will include former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won. “The first girl group created under HYBE with Kim Chae Won and Miyawaki Sakura is preparing with an aim to debut in May,” Source Music announced, according to a Soompi article.

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk first shared a photo with the two idols in early March when the celebrities joined the agency. It can be recalled that HYBE Labels (then Big Hit Entertainment) acquired Source Music in July 2019.

Alongside the name reveal, LE SSERAFIM also launched its official social media accounts on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Vlive, and Weibo.

The agency also added that the group’s debut date will be announced once it’s confirmed. There is no additional information on the other members of the group.

LE SSERAFIM is Source Music’s first girl group in seven years following the debut of GFRIEND in January 2015. All six members of the girl group left the agency in May 2021. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.