Stell drops 1st solo EP ‘Room’

Rappler.com

Stell is set to go on tour to mark the EP's release

MANILA, Philippines – Stell of the P-pop boy group SB19 released his first solo EP Room on Friday, August 2.

Made up of tracks “Room,” “Anino,” “‘Di Ko Masabi,” “Classic,” and “Room – Stripped Version,” the EP was created within Stell’s “safe space” and was “influenced by positive inspirations.” It also serves as the SB19 vocalist’s foray into exploring his identity and work as a musician.

Several artists from different genres contributed to the five-track EP’s culmination.

“‘Di Ko Masabi,” the Room EP’s focus track, was written by Ryan Cayabyab. Stell had performed during Cayabyab’s “Gen C” concert in May.

According to a press release, “‘Di Ko Masabi” paints the picture of prioritizing friendship over your true feelings. Its music video is set to be released on August 17.

Meanwhile, Stell’s fellow SB19 member Pablo wrote “Anino,” which promises to showcase pure emotion and vulnerability.

Stell also enlisted the help of Max to write “Classic” during the American singer’s visit to Manila in April.

To mark the Room EP’s release, Stell will be going on tour. The schedule is as follows:

  • Ayala Malls Abreeza, Davao City (August 3)
  • Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu City (August 10)
  • Ayala Malls Centrio, Cagayan de Oro City (August 17)
  • Ayala Malls Market! Market!, Taguig City (August 24)

Stell made his solo debut in June with “Room.” – Rappler.com

