LOOK: Sting is coming to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – British singer-songwriter Sting is bringing his My Songs tour to the Philippines.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced that the 17-time Grammy winner is staging a two-night concert at the Theater at Solaire on March 17 and 18, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on December 9 via Ticketworld. Both shows will have Joe Sumner as a special guest.

Sting last performed in the Philippines in 2012 as part of his Back to Bass world tour. He was supposed to hold a concert in the country in October 2019, but it got canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, first became famous for forming The Police along with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums and won six Grammy Awards, before being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. He is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and received the Kennedy Center Honors.

Sting’s hit songs include “Shape of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” and “Message In A Bottle.” – Rappler.com