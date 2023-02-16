Sting to get highest Ivors honor at songwriting awards

FILE PHOTO: British musician Sting reacts as he arrives at the International Music Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, November 22, 2019.

LONDON, United Kingdom – Music star Sting will be honored at this year’s Ivors, the annual awards honoring songwriters and screen composers, receiving an Ivors Academy fellowship, organizers said on Wednesday, February 15.

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the UK-based Ivors Academy to those “who have truly reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation”.

Sting, who has already won seven Ivor Novello awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002, will become the Academy’s 23rd Fellow, joining the likes of Elton John, Paul McCartney, Kate Bush and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Peter Gabriel received the award last year.

“Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious. Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild,” Sting, 71, said in a statement.

“I am delighted and honored to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

The “Every Breath You Take” writer and singer, who has sold more than 100 million albums from his time with rock band The Police and as a solo artist, will be honored at this year’s awards ceremony on May 18, the Ivors Academy said.

To mark the announcement, the awards’ new sponsor Amazon Music released a demo of Sting’s song “If It’s Love” from his album The Bridge, which was released in 2021.

Named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956. This year’s nominees will be announced in April. – Rappler.com