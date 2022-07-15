Stray Kids member Hyunjin suffers hand injury during world tour

JYP Entertainment says that Hyunjin's participation in the group's world tour may be 'limited'

MANILA, Philippines – Get well soon, Hyunjin! Stray Kids member Hyunjin is currently prevented from participating in the final leg of the K-pop group’s North American tour, Maniac, due to a hand injury.

JYP Entertainment disclosed that Hyunjin has been dealing with the injury since the group’s concert in Oakland on Tuesday, July 12. Prior to taking the stage, the member accidentally hit his hand on a door. Although first aid was immediately administered, medical experts still advised the member to avoid any strenuous activity to expedite the healing process.

“We apologize for causing concern to STAYs who have been waiting for Hyunjin’s performances. We will do everything we can to support his swift recovery,” as stated in the company’s translated statement from Soompi.

Despite this, Hyunjin still chose to attend the group’s concert in Seattle on Thursday, July 14. He powered through, and even managed to hold up a heart sign for the audience with his other hand. Still, the fans were quick to express their concern as they noticed the slight bit of hesitance and pain in his movements.

According to JYP, from now on, Hyunjin’s performances for the remaining tour days “may be partially limited.”

Earlier this year, the group also had to postpone their activities because six of their members, including Hyunjin, tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Stray Kids was able to proceed with the second world tour after a few days of quarantine.

In the past weeks, they have also performed in Seoul, Kobe, Tokyo, Newark, Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Los Angeles. They were then scheduled to go back to Tokyo on July 26 and 27. Afterwards, they plan on adding more tour dates.

Stray Kids debuted in March 2018. They are well-known for their title tracks “MIROH”, “God’s Menu”, and the latest single “MANIAC”. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.