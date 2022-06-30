Super Junior is coming to Manila in August

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino ELFs, the moment we’re all waiting for is here! K-pop legends Super Junior are returning to the Philippines in August.

Event organizer PULP Live World announced that the SUPER SHOW 9: Road in Manila is happening at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 6.

It's been a long wait, PH ELFs – and you know we are more than thrilled to usher another unstoppable SUPER SHOW with @SJOfficial 💙 We're on the road to #SS9inManila this coming August 6 at @MOAArena.



Ticketing starts July 17, 12NN via @smtickets outlets nationwide/online. pic.twitter.com/iERLG1hyAZ — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) June 30, 2022

Tickets will go on sale starting July 17, via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide. Prices range from P3,500 to P12,000.

Super Junior holds the distinction of being the first K-pop group to hold a concert in the Philippines back in 2010. The group last performed in the Philippines in December 2019 for their SUPER SHOW 8 concert.

SM Entertainment earlier announced that member Heechul will not be able to participate in the concert due to his health condition.

Super Junior debuted in 2005 with 12 members under SM Entertainment, before member Kyuhyun was added to the group in 2006. Its nine remaining active members are Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.

The group is slated to release their 11th full-length album The Road: Keep on Going in July. – Rappler.com