WATCH: Super Junior goes retro in new ‘Don’t Wait’ music video

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group Super Junior has made its return on Thursday, June 30 with a new retro-themed music video for the pre-release track “Don’t Wait.”
Members Ryeowook, Shindong, Leeteuk, Donghae, Yesung, Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, Siwon, and Heechul sported classic and slick old-school looks as they belted out their groovy new hit and topped it off with memorable dance moves.
“Don’t Wait” is one of the songs from the group’s 11th full-length album The Road : Keep on Going, which is set for a July 12 drop. On June 13, Super Junior dropped a suspenseful concept trailer for the said album.
The SM Entertainment boy group had its last comeback in February 2022 with a special single album titled The Road : Winter for Spring and a music video for “Callin.’”
Super Junior originally debuted in 2005 with 12 members. Member Kyuhyun was later added to the lineup in 2006.
The iconic second-generation K-pop group behind the hit track “Sorry Sorry” will also be coming to Manila in August for its concert SUPER SHOW 9: Road in Manila. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rapplercom
Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.