WATCH: Super Junior drops new teaser for latest comeback

The group is slated to release its 11th full-length album 'The Road : Keep on Going'

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group Super Junior dropped their concept trailer for their 11th full album The Road : Keep on Going on Monday, June 13.

Accompanied by suspenseful music, the dark, fast-paced teaser opens with a flip through a book titled The Renaissance: The Start of a New Chapter. The Renaissance was the title of their February 2021 comeback album.

The video continues with a quick journey across different dimensions and ends with a show of geometric and galactic visuals.

The second-generation group had its last comeback in February 2022, with the special single album The Road : Winter for Spring. It also released a music video for “Callin’”, the single album’s first track.

Further details regarding Super Junior’s latest comeback have yet to be announced.

Super Junior debuted in 2005 with 12 members under SM Entertainment, before member Kyuhyun was added to the group in 2006. Its nine remaining active members are Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.