Eunhyuk withdraws from Super Junior Manila concert after dad dies

WITHDREW. Eunhyuk is no longer part of Super Junior's Manila concert, after his father suddenly passed away.

The Super Junior member was unable to depart for Manila due to the sudden news of his father's death

MANILA, Philippines – Super Junior member Eunhyuk will no longer participate in the K-pop group’s Manila concert on Saturday, August 6, after his father passed away on the same day.

Super Junior’s label, Label SJ, announced with “great sadness” the news of his father’s death, adding that the funeral will be held privately and only with relatives and close acquaintances.

“Due to the sudden news, he was unable to depart [from South Korea] for the SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA concert scheduled for today,” Label SJ said in a statement.

The label is “internally discussing matters” on the concert and said that they will update the fans as soon as possible. They also apologize for the sudden notice and ask for everyone’s understanding.

“For the safety of all, we politely decline any visits and flowers, and ask for your kind consideration to allow Eunhyuk plenty of privacy and time to mourn,” Label SJ sadded.

The news comes shortly after Siwon tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 3. Siwon is currently in self-quarantine and has halted all his scheduled activities.

The rest of Super Junior – Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun – arrived in Manila on Friday, August 5 for Saturday’s SUPER SHOW 9: Road in Manila, happening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

SM Entertainment earlier announced that member Heechul will not be able to participate in the concert due to his health condition. – Rappler.com