Super Junior’s Manila concert postponed

The postponement comes after Eunhyuk and Siwon can no longer participate in the concert. The remaining members, however, will still meet and greet Manila fans with tickets at the concert venue.

MANILA, Philippines – Super Junior’s #SS9inManila concert slated for Saturday, August 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena has been postponed until further notice, Label SJ announced on the same day.

Label SJ said that after long discussions between the promoter and the K-pop group members, everybody agreed that it would be difficult to properly hold the concert as scheduled.

The news comes after Eunhyuk had to suddenly withdraw from SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA on Saturday after his father died. On Wednesday, August 3, member Siwon tested positive for COVID-19 and halted all scheduled activities.

Label SJ announced that the remaining Super Junior members will still meet and greet Manila fans with tickets at the concert venue. Everyone with tickets are still encouraged to enter the concert venue on time.

“A detailed explanation on ticket and schedule will be announced soon,” the label added.

SM Entertainment earlier announced that member Heechul would not be able to participate in the concert due to his health condition. – Rappler.com