WATCH: Super Junior stars in groovy ‘Mango’ music video

'The Road: Keep On Going' is Super Junior's 11th album

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group Super Junior released on Tuesday, June 12, their 11th album The Road: Keep On Going, which carries the title track “Mango.”

Described as a funky pop song with rhythmical bass and synth sounds, “Mango” talks about the members expressing their love for the fans.

The Road: Keep On Going has a total of five songs, including the pre-released track “Don’t Wait” that was released in June.

The SM Entertainment boy group had its last comeback in February 2022 with a special single album titled The Road : Winter for Spring and a music video for “Callin.’”

Super Junior originally debuted in 2005 with 12 members. Member Kyuhyun was later added to the lineup in 2006. Its nine remaining active members are Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.

They are known for their hits “Sorry, Sorry,” “Mr. Simple,” “No Other,” “Devil, “Black Suit,” House Party,” and “MAMACITA.”

The group will also be coming to Manila in August for its concert SUPER SHOW 9: Road in Manila. – Rappler.com