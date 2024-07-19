Music
Music
singers

Suspected Taylor Swift stalker detained at concert by police

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Suspected Taylor Swift stalker detained at concert by police

TAYLOR SWIFT. Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

German police detain a man suspected of stalking and making threats against Swift and her partner on social media as he was trying to attend her concert

BERLIN, Germany – German police detained a US man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and her partner on social media as he was trying to go to the mega pop star’s concert in the western city of Gelsenkirchen, they said on Thursday, July 18.

The 34-year-old man, who had a ticket, was identified and taken into custody at the entry control point to the venue before the concert on Wednesday, July 17 after initial investigations could not rule out that he posed a threat, said police.

He had attracted attention by making threats against Swift and her partner, Taylor Kelce, online, they said, but neither the singer nor concertgoers had been in danger at any time.

A court ordered the man to be held through Saturday, July 20.

The concert on Wednesday was one of three in Gelsenkirchen planned by the singer on her massively successful Eras Tour, which attracted 60,000 fans, affectionately known as Swifties, who sang, danced and celebrated in costumes, said police. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

concerts