‘Swiftposium’: Australia to hold academic conference on Taylor Swift 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Swiftposium 2024 aims for a scholarly discussion of the American popstar's impact on different disciplines

MANILA, Philippines – Calling all Swifties in academia! An academic conference about Taylor Swift at the University of Melbourne in Australia is happening from February 11 to 13, 2024.

“Swiftposium 2024: An academic conference on Taylor Swift” aims to have scholars discuss Taylor Swift’s impact on issues in gender, fandom, pop culture, literature, the economy, the music industry, and other key disciplines.

“Taylor Swift has emerged as a cultural icon of extraordinary influence,” the conference organizers said.

Arranged by scholars from seven universities across Australia and New Zealand, the conference calls academic researchers from the Asia Pacific to submit their proposals.

Papers’ themes can range from – but are not limited to – Swift’s impact on mental health discourse, gender and sexuality, art, culture, LGBTQ+ rights, to political advocacy, marketing, communications, and entrepreneurship.

The organizers also invited academic researchers to submit proposals outside of these disciplines, including “creative and non-traditional approaches.”

“Critical engagement with the Taylor Swift phenomenon is encouraged, and diverse voices and opinions are welcome,” the organizers added.

Abstract submissions opened on Wednesday, September 20, and will close on October 31. Organizers highly encourage postgraduate and early career researchers to participate in the conference.

“Taylor Swift really does have a very concrete impact globally, across things that affect all of us.… World leaders are begging for her to bring the Eras Tour to their country because of the economic benefits that it brings,” Dr. Jennifer Beckett, one of the conference organizers, told BBC.

Swift – who has an average of 100.9 million monthly listeners on music streaming platform Spotify – is set to release the re-recorded version of her fifth studio album 1989 on October 27.

On Thursday, September 21, the American popstar also released the full bonus tracklist of her upcoming album after fans were able to solve 33 million puzzles on Google. – Rappler.com