4 Taylor Swift tracks ‘from the vault’ revealed as fans solve 33 million puzzles 

MANILA, Philippines — Way to go, Swifties! After 33 million puzzles were solved on Google, the titles of four out of five vault tracks from Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album were revealed on Wednesday, September 20.

The four vault titles are “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” and “Suburban Legends.” The fifth song title has yet to be announced.

Swift added to the suspense and excitement herself when she shared an Instagram video on Tuesday, September 19, depicting a vault spewing out the letters T, S, U, L.

“You can tell me when the search is over…if the high was worth the pain,” she wrote, referencing one of her hit songs “Blank Space.”

The American pop star’s vault puzzles began appearing on Google on Tuesday, September 19. A Google search for “Taylor Swift” prompts an interactive blue vault to pop up on your screen. Clicking on it activates 33 million word puzzles that must be solved collectively by fans all over the world.

PUZZLE TIME! A blue vault appears at the corner of the screen when “Taylor Swift” is looked up on Google.

The word puzzles feature jumbled up letters that must be rearranged correctly to complete the puzzles and reveal the entire “From the Vault” tracklist. Fans were able to crack the code only a day after the vault puzzles were introduced.

This comes a month after the “Lavender Haze” singer announced that she would be releasing the re-recorded version of her fifth studio album 1989 on October 27. In the same announcement, she said that the re-recorded album would also include five bonus tracks “from the vault.”

“[They] are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long,” she wrote.

Songs “from the vault” refer to tracks that were originally intended to be in certain albums, but were eventually never recorded and included in those albums’ tracklists.

The Grammy Award-winner began re-recording her past albums in 2020 to reclaim ownership of them as they were sold by her former manager Scott Borchetta to a holdings company. – Rappler.com