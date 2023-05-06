Taylor Swift announces release date for ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

TAYLOR'S VERSION. Taylor Swift announces the release of a re-recorded version of her 2010 album 'Speak Now.'

The new version, coming in July, contains six bonus tracks 'from the vault'

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, Swifties! Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing her version of Speak Now on July 7.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” she said in a tweet on Saturday, May 6.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing…and living to speak about it,” she said.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

She went on to announce that her version of the album includes six bonus tracks “from the vault.”

Her tweet included an image of the new album’s cover art, where Taylor is wearing a purple dress, just like she did on the original album.

The tweet also included a note where she said, “I always looked at this album as my album and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be,” she said.

Taylor began re-recording her old albums in 2020 as a way to “regain ownership” of the master recordings of her first six albums following a rights dispute with her former label, Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun.

So far, she’s released new versions of her 2008 album Fearless, and her 2012 album Red.

Speak Now, Taylor’s third studio album, was first released in 2010. It includes some of Taylor’s most well-loved hits, such as “Back to December,” “Mine,” “Enchanted” and “Sparks Fly.” – Rappler.com