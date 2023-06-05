Taylor Swift breaks record for most albums charting simultaneously on Billboard 200

According to Guinness World Records, the only other artists who have done this are Whitney Houston, Prince, and David Bowie – but only after they had died

MANILA, Philippines – Taylor Swift is on a roll. She had recently released album Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) while on The Eras Tour, and now has broken a Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Records (GWR) reported on Thursday, June 1, that the “Anti-Hero” singer is the only living artist to have 10 albums charting simultaneously on the US Billboard 200, citing the chart for May 6, 2023. These albums are:

folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (No. 3)

Midnights (No. 4)

Lover (No.10)

folklore (No.12)

1989 (No.21)

reputation (No.22)

Red (Taylor’s Version) (No.27)

evermore (No.29)

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No.41)

Speak Now (No.66)

Swift had also broken the same record after the same albums appeared on the US Billboard 200 on March 4, 2023, with the exclusion of folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Instead, Lover: Live from Paris completed the list in the 58th spot.

According to GWR, the only other artists to have had 10 albums simultaneously on the US Billboard 200 are Whitney Houston in 2012 and Prince and David Bowie in 2016, but these all happened after their deaths.

Swift’s Midnights is the most streamed album on Amazon Music for 24 hours, having been streamed 7.97 million times in October 2022. She is also the female artist with the most Top 10 hits on the US Hot 100.

Swift is set to release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.