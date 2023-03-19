Taylor Swift kicks off ‘The Eras Tour’ by dropping 4 unreleased songs

MANILA, Philippines – Buckle up, Swifties, because The Eras Tour has officially started! Pop superstar Taylor Swift dropped on Friday, March 17, four unreleased songs to commemorate the start of her concert stadium tour.

'IN MY ERAS ERA' 🎶



Surprise, Swifties! Taylor Swift is releasing four previously unreleased songs at midnight on Friday, March 17, as the singer is set to start shows for her "The Eras Tour." 📸: Taylor Swift https://t.co/UCYSte6a6Q pic.twitter.com/sfWWUxBECp — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 16, 2023

These songs include Taylor’s Versions of “Eyes Open,” “Safe and Sound,” and “If This Was A Movie.” along with new song “All Of The Girls You Loved Before.”

“Safe and Sound” was part of the official soundtrack to the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Its Taylor’s Version featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White. Meanwhile, “Eyes Open” is another track from the film’s companion album The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond.

“If This Was a Movie” was originally included on a deluxe edition of Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now. The singer has yet to release details on when she’ll release the rerecorded version of Speak Now.

Meanwhile, “All of The Girls You Loved Before” is reportedly an unreleased track that was considered for Swift’s 2019 album Lover, according to Variety.

Swift released the new tracks ahead of her The Eras Tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona. The three-hour show reportedly had a setlist of 44 songs.

🚨 Taylor Swift played a total of 44 SONGS during a 3 HOUR stage time – that’s a lot for any artist nonstop! Here’s the full #TSTheErasTour setlist for Glendale Night 1 [March 17th]! https://t.co/VEc3CvprZ4 pic.twitter.com/o3bqGg0ken — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

I miss you like it was the very first night. Good thing we’re about to go onstage and do the whole thing again tonight. See you 🔜 Glendale, Erazona☺️



📷: @ShearerPhoto, Kevin Winter, @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/i8FfeuG1B2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 19, 2023

The Eras Tour, which serves as Swift’s first US stadium tour in five years, will feature artists Paramore, Girl in Red, MUNA, Haim, Gracie Abrams, Gayle, and Owenn. – Rappler.com