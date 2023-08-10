We found wonderland: Taylor Swift to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ in October

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The singer says that '1989 (Taylor's Version) is her 'favorite re-record' and features five 'from the vault' tracks

MANILA, Philippines – Swifties, ready for a new soundtrack?

Just a month after releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift announced that she will be dropping the re-recorded version of her fifth studio album 1989 on October 27.

The popstar confirmed the news on Thursday, August 10, by sharing the album cover of the re-recorded version.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” she wrote.

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Swift teased that the upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is her “most favorite re-record [she’s] done.”

She added that the upcoming version will also feature five bonus tracks ‘from the vault.’ “[They] are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long.”

Swift released 1989 in October 2014. The platinum-certified album carried hit songs, such as “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Clean.”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is her fourth re-recorded studio album, following Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) released in July 2023, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) released in April 2021, and Red (Taylor’s Version) released in November 2021.

Swift began re-recording her old albums in 2020 as a way to “regain ownership” of the master recordings of her first six albums following a rights dispute with her former label Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun.

Currently, the singer is also embarking on her The Eras Tour, her first stadium tour in five years. – Rappler.com