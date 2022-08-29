Save the date, Swifties! Taylor Swift is releasing ‘Midnights’ in October

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Swifties: Taylor Swift has announced the details for her next album – and it’s not a re-record!

Following her surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the 32-year-old singer dropped another bombshell: she’ll be releasing a new album on October 21.

“I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight,” she said during acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award – her third win for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

45 minutes after the show ended, Taylor released the teaser for the album, revealing that it will be titled Midnights and will feature 13 brand new songs. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” she captioned the post.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

The singer also further described her upcoming 10th album as a “collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

“The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12…we’ll meet ourselves,” she continued.

Midnights marks Taylor’s first new album since 2020, when the singer surprise-released folklore and evermore in July and December 2020, respectively. Since then, Taylor has been rerecording her older music after disclosing in November 2020 that she doesn’t legally own the masters of the records of her previous albums.

She released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021, and Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) featured 30 re-recorded tracks, including six “From The Vault” tracks, some of which included collaboration projects with Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran, and a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

Taylor Swift, 32, is among pop music’s biggest names. After her contract with Big Machine expired, she signed with Republic Records. Her hits include “Blank Space,” “Lover,” “august,” “Getaway Car,” and “The Way I Loved You.” – Rappler.com