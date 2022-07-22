WATCH: Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Love Story,’ ‘Gasoline’ mash-up at HAIM concert

The singer is back on stage for a throwback rendition of her classic hit 'Love Story'

MANILA, Philippines – American singer Taylor Swift made fans nostalgic after joining pop rock band HAIM for a guest performance at London O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21.

The “Lover” and “London Boy” singer appeared on stage clad in matching leather pants and a black crop top to perform “Love Story” remixed with “Gasoline,” a song which appeared in HAIM’s 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III.

taylor singing love story in the year of 2022 is something that i didn't know i neededpic.twitter.com/bTPtYfPc78 — ًana (@herondaiys) July 21, 2022

For those requesting, here's the first part of the video where Taylor Swift walks on stage with @HAIMtheband pic.twitter.com/gY2iVcOyYt — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) July 21, 2022

“You know, I heard that my girls [HAIM] were playing at London at the O2, and I thought ‘I’m gonna have to see that,” Swift says in her appearance, addressing the crowd of 20,000. “We had a thought that if we were to do some sort of mash-up, we can possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night,” she continued before singing the remix.

how are we supposed to survive this taylor swift? pic.twitter.com/D43d3mYmV6 — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) July 21, 2022

🚨| @TaylorSwift13 at the HAIM concert today



pic.twitter.com/cdnDJgEgVR — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022

The superstar’s cameo ended with a group hug with the trio.

Before going onstage, Swift shared a TikTok of her sneakily copying HAIM’s stage outfits. In true Reputation-era fashion, the friend group rocked their leather pants and black tops. “Hitting copy-paste on your friends’ looks like @haimtheband,” the 11-time Grammy-winner captioned.

Swift and the “Los Angeles” singers have had a long history of friendship since 2014, as they’ve been seen promoting each others’ music, wearing each others’ merch, and taking trips together.

Besides their collaboration in HAIM’s “Gasoline,” the trio also joined Swift’s “no body, no crime” track on her ninth studio album Evermore.

The singer-songwriter last performed live at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022, singing her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” She also performed the same song in November 2021 on Saturday Night Live after dropping Red (Taylor’s Version).

Meanwhile, the female trio wrapped up their tour’s European leg on Thursday.

HAIM comprises three California sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, who starred in the 2021 coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza. They debuted their first album Days Are Gone in 2013, which was followed up by Something to Tell You in 2017. Women in Music Pt. III is the group’s third studio album, featuring songs like “The Steps” and “Don’t Wanna” – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.